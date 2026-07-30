Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 4,013 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 283.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 53,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 6,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $477.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $421.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.08 and a 200-day moving average of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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