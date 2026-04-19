Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here