Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519,053 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 165,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.77% of Sunrun worth $88,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company's stock worth $107,975,000 after buying an additional 1,231,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663,239 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 205,627 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,010,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,297 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,666 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,412,900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 330,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.81.

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Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,897 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $130,541.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,090,020.85. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 23,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $316,362.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,111,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,661,146.65. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 223,045 shares of company stock worth $3,081,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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