Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company's stock.

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Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.7%

SHO opened at $9.67 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 241.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $236.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sunstone Hotel Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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