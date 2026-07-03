Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Stock Position Increased by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 131,602 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG owned 0.05% of Super Micro Computer worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.57.

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About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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