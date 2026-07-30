Surrozen, Inc. $SRZN Position Reduced by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN - Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,639 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,127 shares during the period. Surrozen comprises 2.9% of Stempoint Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stempoint Capital LP owned 4.53% of Surrozen worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,350,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC increased its holdings in Surrozen by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at $9,764,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Surrozen by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Price Performance

Surrozen stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($11.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($10.56). The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Charles O. Williams sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $67,859.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,311.43. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,906,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 574,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,198,498.75. The trade was a 36.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,690. Company insiders own 31.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Surrozen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Surrozen in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Surrozen in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surrozen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.00.

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Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

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