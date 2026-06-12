Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,762.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9%

NFLX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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