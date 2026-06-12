Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,371 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities reduced their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $399.15 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $397.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 366.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla secured approval to expand Full Self-Driving in Belgium, adding momentum to its European autonomy rollout and supporting the long-term software revenue story.

Tesla secured approval to expand Full Self-Driving in Belgium, adding momentum to its European autonomy rollout and supporting the long-term software revenue story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Tesla’s Austin robotaxi rollout and improving analyst views on autonomy are strengthening the bull case for future AI-driven growth.

Coverage of Tesla’s Austin robotaxi rollout and improving analyst views on autonomy are strengthening the bull case for future AI-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: SpaceX IPO excitement may be reducing some of the recent selling pressure on TSLA as investors reassess Musk-related capital rotation.

SpaceX IPO excitement may be reducing some of the recent selling pressure on TSLA as investors reassess Musk-related capital rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains split on valuation, with bulls focused on autonomy and robotics while bears argue Tesla still looks expensive versus current earnings.

Analyst commentary remains split on valuation, with bulls focused on autonomy and robotics while bears argue Tesla still looks expensive versus current earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s recent share sale was disclosed as tax withholding tied to equity awards, which is typically a routine insider transaction.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s recent share sale was disclosed as tax withholding tied to equity awards, which is typically a routine insider transaction. Negative Sentiment: Some articles noted that TSLA remains volatile as traders weigh whether SpaceX hype is distracting from Tesla’s core EV business and execution.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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