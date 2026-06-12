Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 610.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Amundi increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 4,722.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 127.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $213.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.71.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business's revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 116.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro acquired 10,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,943,689. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 in the last ninety days. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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