Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,213 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,547,907 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,307,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,471 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $155,991,000 after acquiring an additional 246,001 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.62. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson set a $350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $3,832,277.26. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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