Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ Shares Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ - Free Report) by 249.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,450 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 559,952 shares during the period. Suzano makes up 1.4% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings in Suzano were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company's stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Suzano had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Suzano in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suzano in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Suzano from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Suzano presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suzano

About Suzano

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

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