SVB Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,721 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Oracle by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $195.89 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85. The company has a market capitalization of $563.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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