SVB Wealth LLC Sells 29,910 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 29,910 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of SVB Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $96.57 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $97.02. The company has a market capitalization of $381.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here