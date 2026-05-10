Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Constellation Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, adding 32,757 shares and bringing its total holdings to 63,055 shares worth about $8.7 million.
  • Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion, though revenue still fell 11.3% from a year earlier.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.03 per share, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average price target of $176.30.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,055 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 344 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is 42.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore set a $175.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Constellation Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Constellation Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellation Brands wasn't on the list.

While Constellation Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s Biggest Launch Ever: 15x Bigger Than SpaceX
Elon’s Biggest Launch Ever: 15x Bigger Than SpaceX
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines