Swedbank AB Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,165,153 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 518,745 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Swedbank AB's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Swedbank AB owned 0.19% of Netflix worth $785,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentators are highlighting Netflix as a buy ahead of its July 16 earnings report, citing improving ad revenue, live sports opportunities, and the potential for another strong quarter. Article Title

Several market commentators are highlighting Netflix as a buy ahead of its July 16 earnings report, citing improving ad revenue, live sports opportunities, and the potential for another strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: Some traders are leaning into Netflix’s defensive qualities in a softer tech market, and the stock has been edging higher despite technical resistance from a “death cross.” Article Title

Some traders are leaning into Netflix’s defensive qualities in a softer tech market, and the stock has been edging higher despite technical resistance from a “death cross.” Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary on CNBC and in other pieces continues to frame Netflix as an attractive long-term growth name, with multiple articles arguing the company is trading at a compelling valuation after its pullback. Article Title

Investor commentary on CNBC and in other pieces continues to frame Netflix as an attractive long-term growth name, with multiple articles arguing the company is trading at a compelling valuation after its pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also getting attention for new content initiatives, including a “Little House on the Prairie” adaptation, which supports the company’s content pipeline but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Netflix is also getting attention for new content initiatives, including a “Little House on the Prairie” adaptation, which supports the company’s content pipeline but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage is also weighing on sentiment, with articles warning about a “second-season problem,” microdrama competition, and the risk that engagement could weaken as viewers abandon shows sooner. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. 11,109,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,149,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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