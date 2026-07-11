Swedbank AB Buys New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

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Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ FTAI traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.35. 1,055,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.58. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.13 and a 1-year high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. FTAI Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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