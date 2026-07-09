Swedbank AB Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,763 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 385,864 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in NIKE were worth $31,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $311,000. United Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,268 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $72.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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