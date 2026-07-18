Swedbank AB Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,924,214 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 306,486 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Swedbank AB's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Swedbank AB owned about 0.15% of Amazon.com worth $3,316,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,942 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Arete Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $247.27 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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