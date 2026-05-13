Swedbank AB Has $188.26 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,152 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.39% of CBRE Group worth $188,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,463,618 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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