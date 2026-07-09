Swedbank AB Has $34.23 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,313 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 32,003 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,203,990,000 after purchasing an additional 433,342 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,581 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,925,064,000 after buying an additional 1,713,216 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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