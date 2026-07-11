Swedbank AB Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,881 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 204,324 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 727.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CoStar Group by 860.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.50.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $28.39. 5,916,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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