Swedbank AB Invests $6.01 Million in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180,500 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,007,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

VIAV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $445,935.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $7,075,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,603,512.36. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VIAV. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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