Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Swedbank AB grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 209.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,362 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 869,738 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $115,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,726.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $171.39 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day moving average is $168.24. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.65 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arun Rajan acquired 605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 133,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,335,254.16. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto acquired 594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 35,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,970,501.12. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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