Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,191 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $255.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.46 per share, for a total transaction of $175,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,608.34. This trade represents a 9.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 18,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,674,308.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,057.92. This represents a 82.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.7%

CHTR stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,997. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $402.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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