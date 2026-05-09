Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762,899 shares of the company's stock after selling 348,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.63% of Inter & Co. Inc. worth $23,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,446.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,510 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 62,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 94.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,113,061 shares of the company's stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 1,026,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,927,453 shares of the company's stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 891,939 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 502.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company's stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,193,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the company's stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Inter & Co. Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Inter & Co. Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Inter&Co said it delivered a record first quarter, surpassing 44 million clients and R$50 billion in credit, reinforcing growth in its AI-powered super app strategy. Article title

Inter&Co said it delivered a record first quarter, surpassing and in credit, reinforcing growth in its AI-powered super app strategy. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept a buy rating on Inter & Co. while lowering its price target to $11.50 , still implying substantial upside from the current share price. Article title

Goldman Sachs kept a rating on Inter & Co. while lowering its price target to , still implying substantial upside from the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ commentary and earnings-call materials are being reviewed by investors for clues on margins, customer growth, and execution of the company’s digital banking strategy. Article title

Analysts’ commentary and earnings-call materials are being reviewed by investors for clues on margins, customer growth, and execution of the company’s digital banking strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that Inter & Co. matched EPS estimates at $0.17 and compared the stock with American Express for value investors, adding little immediate catalyst beyond the earnings update. Article title

Zacks noted that Inter & Co. matched EPS estimates at $0.17 and compared the stock with American Express for value investors, adding little immediate catalyst beyond the earnings update. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates by a wide margin, suggesting near-term growth may be less robust than investors hoped and helping explain the stock’s weakness. Article title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INTR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTR

Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of INTR opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $437.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 22nd were issued a $0.1131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Inter & Co. Inc.'s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. Inter & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Inter & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inter & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Inter & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here