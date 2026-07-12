Swedbank AB Sells 36,678 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Free Report) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,678 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Toast were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayban purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 943 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of TOST traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 7,146,169 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,711,114. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Key Stories Impacting Toast

Here are the key news stories impacting Toast this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 9,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $263,862.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 931,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,872,303.65. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 3,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $94,594.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 69,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,101,078.98. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 159,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,832 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

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