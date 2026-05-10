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Swedbank AB Sells 8,000 Shares of Masimo Corporation $MASI

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Masimo logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedbank AB reduced its Masimo position by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 8,000 shares and leaving it with 59,500 shares worth about $7.74 million.
  • Other institutional investors have been active in MASI, with several firms sharply increasing holdings; overall, institutions own 85.96% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: multiple firms recently cut ratings, and Masimo now has an average Hold rating with a target price of $180.40.
  • Five stocks we like better than Masimo.

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.11% of Masimo worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,096,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 620,932 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $91,619,000 after acquiring an additional 546,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Masimo by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $77,942,000 after acquiring an additional 429,474 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Masimo by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,381,085 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $203,779,000 after acquiring an additional 246,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Masimo by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,419,250 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $209,410,000 after acquiring an additional 238,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Masimo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Masimo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Masimo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Masimo from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI

Masimo Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $178.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Masimo Corporation has a 1 year low of $125.94 and a 1 year high of $179.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $177.41 and its 200-day moving average is $154.63.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo NASDAQ: MASI is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company's flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo's portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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