Swedbank AB Sells 8,248 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Swedbank AB lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,436 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $32,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after buying an additional 265,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,336 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $431.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,055,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,039,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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