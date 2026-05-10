Swedbank AB Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,102 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teradyne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $359.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $422.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.33.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Teradyne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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