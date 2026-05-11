Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,045,976 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 219.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,045,976 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of ONEOK worth $111,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3,538.4% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,691,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $124,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,945 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 24.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,769,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $566,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,042 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 292.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,222,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,634,932,000 after purchasing an additional 711,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $396,462,000 after purchasing an additional 703,834 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ONEOK Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $85.09 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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