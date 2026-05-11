Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,295,688 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168,874 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,688 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Kraft Heinz worth $52,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,923,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,994,000 after buying an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,131,000 after buying an additional 616,283 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,717,000 after buying an additional 540,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and analysts have been raising attention around the improving turnaround story, suggesting early traction in its core brands. Article Title

Kraft Heinz reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and analysts have been raising attention around the improving turnaround story, suggesting early traction in its core brands. Positive Sentiment: The company is boosting marketing spending, launching new products like upgraded Kraft Mac & Cheese and Ore-Ida Tater Tots, and signing a five-year NFL sponsorship deal, all of which could help brand visibility and sales. Article Title

The company is boosting marketing spending, launching new products like upgraded Kraft Mac & Cheese and Ore-Ida Tater Tots, and signing a five-year NFL sponsorship deal, all of which could help brand visibility and sales. Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz launched a $1.1 billion debt tender offer, a move that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and support the company’s broader restructuring efforts. Article Title

Kraft Heinz launched a $1.1 billion debt tender offer, a move that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and support the company’s broader restructuring efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Management is talking more openly about inflation pressure and lower-income consumers running out of room on spending, which explains why Kraft Heinz is leaning hard into value pricing. Article Title

Management is talking more openly about inflation pressure and lower-income consumers running out of room on spending, which explains why Kraft Heinz is leaning hard into value pricing. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target on Kraft Heinz, which could temper enthusiasm despite the recent operational improvements. Article Title

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here