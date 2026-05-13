Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 18,140 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,415 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $8,141,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,085.55. This represents a 51.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $91,335.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,386.40. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 459,838 shares of company stock worth $62,185,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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