Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 210,753 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 210,753 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.7% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $128,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $294.05 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.97. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $297.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here