Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,997 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $337,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 127,586 shares in the company, valued at $43,058,999.14. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 40,180 shares of company stock valued at $12,924,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $362.70 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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