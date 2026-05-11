Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,485 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 107,915 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in RTX were worth $50,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,078,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $176.21 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $126.03 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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