Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys 18,369 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,982 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Shopify were worth $29,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,670,627 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,158,643,000 after purchasing an additional 743,803 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,821 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,528,510 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,267,327,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,588,934 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $978,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,188,885 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $919,665,000 after purchasing an additional 260,968 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here