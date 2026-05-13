Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys 4,795 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,162 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $298.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Read Our Latest Report on CI

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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