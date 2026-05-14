Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,596 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Simon Property Group by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,383,145,000 after buying an additional 6,366,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,573,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after acquiring an additional 844,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $207,158,000 after acquiring an additional 486,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 680,102 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $126,336,000 after purchasing an additional 328,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $200.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $208.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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