Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,196 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 15,249 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Biogen were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1,233.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Get Biogen alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $191.37 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.18 and a 1-year high of $205.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.19. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $185.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Biogen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Biogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biogen wasn't on the list.

While Biogen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here