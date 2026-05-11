Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,254 shares of the company's stock after selling 161,038 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $123,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59. The company has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.90 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Phillip Securities cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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