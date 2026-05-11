Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,195 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 125,491 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $30,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,365,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,406,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $4,213,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $76,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.0%

GPC stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $96.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.57. The business's 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial raised Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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