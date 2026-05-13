Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 982.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company's stock.

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Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5%

PRU opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Prudential Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, Director Thomas D. Stoddard acquired 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.97 per share, with a total value of $25,742.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Prudential Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $101.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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