Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,015 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,187 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,476,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,498,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,420,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,951 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,810,761 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $225,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,009,067 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $674,218,000 after purchasing an additional 715,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,129 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 583,773 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $169,160.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,495,271.15. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,949 shares of company stock worth $902,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.2%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Further Reading

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