Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $30.83 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 107.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,604 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 141,440 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $30,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,444,040 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $77.03 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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