Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 29,161 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,773,585 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,425,651,000 after purchasing an additional 258,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $698,977,000 after purchasing an additional 783,551 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,975 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105,525 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,239,037 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 624,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $180,290,000 after purchasing an additional 257,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $132.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of UAL opened at $96.02 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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