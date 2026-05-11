Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $45.51 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,740 shares of the company's stock after selling 450,888 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PM opened at $170.88 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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