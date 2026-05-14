Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 18,316 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Labcorp were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 862 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total value of $156,130.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $734,782.89. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 8,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $2,437,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,773 shares in the company, valued at $22,613,209.08. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 target price on Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.00.

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Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $254.40 on Thursday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.67 and a 12-month high of $293.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Further Reading

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