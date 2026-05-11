Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $51.62 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 154.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,608 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in AppLovin were worth $51,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company's stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AppLovin by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,958,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore restated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $664.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $468.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.96. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company's revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total transaction of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,625,877.90. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 30,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,638,275.26. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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