Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $6.25 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $360.86 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $313.22 and its 200-day moving average is $246.68. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $370.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $475,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 107,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,636,402.48. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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