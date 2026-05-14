Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 132.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,338 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 2,855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $588,729.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,979.58. This represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $1,146,115.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $13,841,227.62. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,214 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $190.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 9.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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